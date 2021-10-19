Whiteville High School teen dies after fight with COVID-19, family says

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County teen has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to family.

WWAY reported last week that Channing Jones, a Whiteville High School senior, was fighting for his life in the hospital.

- Advertisement -

Jones and his mother Lamisha Moore both tested positive for COVID-19 in late August. Moore, who was vaccinated, soon recovered. Channing was unvaccinated, and his health worsened. He had been hospitalized since September 8, even being sent to Chapel Hill for treatment.

Jones, who was 17 year old, died Monday afternoon.

Moore asks the community to keep their family in your thoughts and prayers.