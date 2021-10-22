Here’s a look at the roads impacted by the Ironman Triathlon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re hitting the roads on Saturday in New Hanover County, make sure you’re aware of potential traffic delays during the Ironman Triathlon.

The triathlon covers 70.3 miles from Wrightsville Beach to downtown Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The swim begins in the Intracoastal Waterway and the 57-mile bike ride goes from Wrightsville Beach, north on 421, a loop in Pender County and then returning to downtown Wilmington by 421 South. The run begins at Cape Fear Community College, loops to Greenfield Park and back.

The following roads will close on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

• North Front Street between N 3rd & Red Cross Streets.

• North 2nd St. between N Front & Brunswick Streets.

• Brunswick St. between N 3rd & Nutt Streets.

• Nutt St. between Brunswick & Hanover Streets

The following lanes/roads will close for the Run Course on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. with full closures of all roads/lanes by 9 a.m.

Lane Closure – Southbound Lane of Front St. from Red Cross St. to Dawson St. (with cross streets of Red Cross, Walnut, Chestnut, Grace, Princess, Market, Dock (after Farmers Market – 2pm), Orange, Nun, & Castle Streets open to vehicular traffic)

Lane Closure – Northbound Lane of South Front St. between Dawson St. & S 3 rd /Burnett Blvd/Carolina Beach Rd.

/Burnett Blvd/Carolina Beach Rd. Lane closures – Close northbound & southbound turn lanes of S 3 rd onto Greenfield St.

onto Greenfield St. Lane closure – Inside lane of W. Lakeshore Dr., from S 5 th to Stadium Dr. – no vehicular traffic clockwise around lake.

to Stadium Dr. – no vehicular traffic clockwise around lake. Road Closure – Dawson, Wright, Meares & Marstellar St.’s at S Front St.

Road Closure – Greenfield St. between S Front St. & S 5 th /Lake Shore Dr. (eastbound lane open for resident/business access to Greenfield St.)

/Lake Shore Dr. (eastbound lane open for resident/business access to Greenfield St.) Road Closure – Southbound 3 rd at Dawson St.

at Dawson St. Road Closure – East Lake Shore Dr. & S 4 th (entrance/exit to Greenfield Lake)

(entrance/exit to Greenfield Lake) Road Closure – Amphitheater Dr. & Honeysuckle Dr. around Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Visit here for a map on how traffic will be impact for this event.