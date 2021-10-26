Whiteville PD investigating deadly shooting at Sandy Ridge Apartments

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Whiteville.

It happened at the Sandy Ridge Apartments in Nolan Ave. around 9 p.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

When law enforcement arrived, they were told the victim, Tony Jayshawn Baker, had been taken to the hospital by car. Baker was then taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No one has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

If you know any information, you are asked to call the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.