NHSO: Teen arrested for making online threat involving two area schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County teen has been arrested in connection to making social media threats involving two area schools on Tuesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the teen boy admitted to making the threat at Heide Trask High School. NHSO believes he also made a threat that involved Hoggard High School.

He is charged with communicating threats of mass violence on educational property. There could be more charges.

The sheriff’s office says they are also investigating another online threat from Hoggard High on Wednesday. They don’t believe it began within New Hanover County.