Deputies: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for attempted murder out of South Carolina was found in Columbus County, deputies say.
On Monday, the Columbus County 911 gave out a BOLO for Anthony Wade Lamb, 32, of Timmonsville South Carolina. Authorities said Lamb had ties to the Tabor City area.
Columbus County detectives and deputies conducted a short investigation and was able to produce leads to Lamb’s possible location.
Deputies near Tabor City went to a home on Carolina Road and noticed the vehicle reported stolen was in the driveway with a man inside. Deputies approached it and gave verbal commands until Lamb complied. He was taken into custody without incident.
CCSO says deputies a handgun with an altered serial number was located and seized.
Deputies were able to find Lamb within eight minutes of the time the BOLO was given.
Lamb was booked into the Columbus County jail and given a $250,000 secured bond.
Lamb is charged with the following:
- Attempted murder (Florence County Sheriff’s Office)
- Possession of stolen vehicle
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Alter or remove serial number of firearm