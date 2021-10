BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The mayor of Holden Beach has provided an update on an upcoming sand dredging project.

Alan Holden says two ocean-certified dredges will pump sand along the high tide line.

This sand project will cost approximately $27 million, but the property owners of Holden Beach will not be assessed or taxed to pay for it.

Holden says the contractor has some flexibility in the schedule but is expected to begin late this year or early next year.