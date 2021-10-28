New Hanover County adds ‘Wellness Day’ for students and staff in November

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Classes have been canceled in New Hanover County on November 12.
At a special meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to make November 12 a Wellness Day for students and staff.
The district says this will be an undesignated workday.
“The Board recognizes the need for our staff and students to have time off and take care of their mental well-being,” Board Chair Stefanie Adams said. “We hope this time off will be a good refresh to come back to school ready to learn.”