New Hanover County adds ‘Wellness Day’ for students and staff in November

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Classes have been canceled in New Hanover County on November 12.

At a special meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to make November 12 a Wellness Day for students and staff.

- Advertisement -

The district says this will be an undesignated workday.

“The Board recognizes the need for our staff and students to have time off and take care of their mental well-being,” Board Chair Stefanie Adams said. “We hope this time off will be a good refresh to come back to school ready to learn.”