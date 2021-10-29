Mt. Calvary Center holds events to provide breast cancer and COVID-19 awareness

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) — The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is holding two events this weekend focusing on breast cancer and COVID-19 awareness.

On Friday, Oct. 29, an event was held in Bladen County at the Elizabethtown Soccer Park included a breast cancer awareness walk.

NC NAACP State President Debra Maxwell spoke at the event, which included a celebratory balloon release honoring survivors as well as remembering those who may have battled the disease.

COVID-19 vaccine information as well as vaccinations were also available to those interested, and nearly 20 people were vaccinated.

“We are focused on bettering the lives of the communities that we serve and events like this are just one small way that we are reaching out to provide information, resources, and support,” said Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President Dr. Jimmy T. Tate. “We look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for community health throughout Southeastern North Carolina.”

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Mt. Calvary will hold an event in Pender County at the Center’s Burgaw Office, which is located on Highway 117 directly across from the State Employees’ Credit Union.

The free event begins at 11:00 a.m. and includes remarks from local leaders and breast cancer survivors.

A number of other community resources will be available as well as COVID-19 vaccinations including the Moderna booster for those interested.