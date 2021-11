WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new traffic pattern will be installed and implemented at a Wilmington intersection on Tuesday.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will convert the intersection of White Road and Sun Coast Drive into an all-way stop Tuesday. Stop signs and pavement markings will be installed on White Drive.

DOT says the decision was based on a safety review and crash patterns.

Crews are expected to be finished with the conversion by early afternoon.