Brunswick school district makes face masks optional, cancels classes for Nov. 12

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has announced important changes for students and staff.
At a meeting Tuesday, the board voted to change the face covering protocols to optional for students and staff inside school buildings, effective immediately.
Per CDC guidelines, masks are still required on school buses. Additionally, should the positivity rate at any given school reach 10%, the mask requirement would go back into effect at that individual school.
Board members also approved making November 12 a Day of Reflection and Wellness. It is now designated as a non-required workday for staff. Schools will be closed to students on November 12.
Also, the district approved a $1,500 Employee Appreciation Bonus to be paid in December paychecks. Part-time employees who work less than six hours a day will be given a prorated bonus. Employees must be actively employed on November 30 to be eligible.