Man charged with rape in 1996 Wilmington cold case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man is charged with a 25-year-old crime after DNA connected him to the case.

Timothy Iannone, 60, is charged with 1st Degree Rape in connection to a 1996 case.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, investigators were able to use DNA evidence to connect Iannone to the crime.

The US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Iannone in the Monkey Junction area on Tuesday morning.

Iannone was once a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson Foy, whose body was found near Monkey Junction in 2008, but Wilmington Police cleared his name that same year. No one has been charged with Foy’s murder.