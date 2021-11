WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — Pour yourself a cocktail and cheers to this news.

Five years ago, voters in White Lake approved the sale of beer and wine with nearly 62 percent giving alcohol sales the thumbs up.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, they went back to the polls to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.

Voters passed the referendum with 66 percent for and 34 percent against.