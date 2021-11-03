Man shot while forcing his way into deputy’s home sentenced to prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man who was shot by an off-duty New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy while trying to enter her home earlier this year is going to prison.

Bart Coniglio pleaded guilty to habitual misdemeanor assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist public officer, two counts of break/enter to terrorize/injure and two counts of domestic violence protective order violation.

- Advertisement -

It happened February 24 in the 4500 block of Barnards Landing Road near Silver Lake.

Coniglio forced his way into a family member’s home. The family member and a friend who were inside at the time, ran to a nearby neighbor’s home. That neighbor happened to be a New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy who was off-duty at the time.

The family member entered the off-duty deputy’s home as Coniglio chased after them.

Coniglio got into a confrontation with the deputy and was shot.

In court, Judge Phylllis Gorham sentenced Coniglio to two 11-23 month active sentences. He was also ordered to complete mental health and substance abuse treatment.