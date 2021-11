WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the victim killed in a crash on Market Street in Wilmington over the weekend.

79-year-old Peter Anstatt, of Wilmington, died following a three car crash at Market Street and Station Road Sunday, police say.

Wilmington officers had to shut down a portion of Market Street as a result around 1:30 p.m.

The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.