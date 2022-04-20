28-year-old Whiteville Police officer dies of ‘sudden illness’

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

28-year-old Sergeant Cameron Lemmons died on Tuesday afternoon from a sudden illness at the McLeod Hospital in Florence, South Carolina.

Columbus County Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder says Lemmons went to the hospital on Saturday and died Tuesday afternoon.

Whiteville Police officers escorted his body back home Wednesday morning and took him to Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

Lemmons had been with the Whiteville Police Department for about five years. His last shift was Thursday night.

Before going to work with Whiteville Police, Lemmons served in the U.S. Army.

Lemmons is grew up in Whiteville and was a native to Columbus County.

He leaves behind two twin boys, Christian and Cayden. Lemmons’ family is hosting a diaper drive and the WPD is asking for help from the community. They are currently in a size 6, but could use pull-ups as they will eventually need them. The family has no brand preference.

WPD will be accepting diaper donations at the police department until further notice.