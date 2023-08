3 people injured after drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police says a call came in at 5:43 pm reporting shots fired in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive.

When police arrived, they found three people had been injured. All injuries were non-life threatening.

