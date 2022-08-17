3 planned developments will add 500 homes in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (STARNEWS) — More than 500 housing units have been approved across three planned developments in Brunswick County this month.

Near Leland, the Chappell Loop Tract planned development will bring 150 multifamily units to 20 acres on Chappell Loop Road, just outside Belville town limits. The development will add 1,400 vehicle trips per 24-hour weekday volume to the area off Blackwell Road, south of U.S. 17.

Between Shallotte and Holden Beach, the Fox Run planned development will add 121 single family lots and 102 semi-attached units to 52 acres on Empire Road and Mt. Pisgah Road.

The project will add more than 2,000 vehicle trips per 24-hour weekday volume to the area, where planned developments off N.C. 130 like Cedar Creek Commons and Brunswick Pines are bringing more than 450 housing units nearby.

