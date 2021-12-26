3-year-old airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting self on Christmas Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. ( ) — A child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Henderson County, North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the Edneyville community near the Dollar Plus store on Chimney Rock Road.

Officials say a three-year-old got ahold of a gun and accidentally pulled the trigger.

