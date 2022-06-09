33rd Annual Watermelon Festival planned in Fair Bluff next month

The 33rd Annual Watermelon Festival will be held on July 29th and 30th on Riverside Drive in Fair Bluff.

The festival will feature live music, vendors, a pageant, and food trucks. On top of judging the biggest and best watermelon, there will also be a watermelon eating contest, a dance, and a parade.

