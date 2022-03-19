4th annual Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival held in downtown Wilmington

4th annual Beer, Bourbon &BBQ Festival March 19, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival drew a crowd of thousands to the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown.

The festival was canceled last weekend due to severe weather, all tickets from the original scheduled date were honored on Saturday.

This was the 4TH annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Wilmington.

Attendees were able to sample from more than 60 beers, more than 40 bourbons, and different types of barbecue.

“Just enjoying the sun, enjoying my friends, enjoying a good time, and having a world of fun. We’ve done this every year since, –so far since it’s started here in Wilmington,” said Brian Kieb, attendee.

“I’ve never been. I found these guys online a couple of years ago, and knew I wanted to come, and not only be a vendor, but also participate, and I’ve been pleased,” said Alex Brewer, vendor.

Tickets for the festival were nearly sold out, and more than 3,000 people attended.