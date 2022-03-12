4th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival postponed due to weather

Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival postponed March 12, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 4th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 12 has been postponed.

The festival was to be held at the Live Oak Pavilion at the Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington. The event features more than 60 beers, more than 40 bourbons, and different types of barbecue. It was canceled due to the threat of high winds. Tickets for the event were nearly sold out, with around 3,500 people estimated to attend.

Festival founder Greg Nivens said the festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19th.

“We just had to postpone it until next week. Luckily, the time of year, –there’s still time for next week. For people who have tickets, literally just bring the same ticket to the show next weekend. Not a problem, we’ll love to have them here,” said Greg Nivens.

Nivens said food prepared the event was given to the Wilmington Police Department, and the Good Shepherd Center.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled festival, organizers advise you to email team@drinkeatrelax.com.