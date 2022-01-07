7 things to do in the Wilmington area during the first weekend of 2022

(Wilmington StarNews)- It’s the first full weekend of a new year, and while the schedule is pretty light on events for the most part, there’s still plenty going on. From a ’70s disco pop dance party and good local music to quality touring comics and even a flower/art show, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Wilmington.

Given that COVID-19 is widespread in our area, it’s recommended that you wear a mask, especially for indoor events.

Details: 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern, 1415 S. 42nd St., Wilmington. $17 in advance, $20 day of show.

Details: Sean Thomas Gerard plays 8 p.m. Jan. 7. Stray Local plays 8 p.m. Jan. 8. Both shows are $7 at the door, 2 Castle St., Wilmington. 910-769-6858 or LiveAtTeds.com

Details: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 7-8 at Dead Crow Comedy Room, 511 N. Third St., Wilmington. $18-$28. 910-399-1750 or DeadCrowComedy.com

Details: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 7 (opening party) and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 8-9 at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort, 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach. General admission is $15; classes and social functions are extra. $220 for an all-inclusive pass.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. Tickets start at $47. 910-362-7999 or WilsonCenterTickets.com.

