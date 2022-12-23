A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays

Jordyn and Cody Coddle with their daughter Ariel (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program.

“A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle.

“A home is the best thing I could ever ask for,” said Cody Cottle.

A home for the holidays for Jordyn and Cody Cottle. Their journey began in the fall of 2020.

The Cottles learned of Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program from a family member who also built a home through Habitat for Humanity, and recommended it when the couple was engaged.

“We just put an application in, and we got accepted. So, we were real excited,” said Jordyn.

The couple got into the program in 2021, got married that fall, and soon after broke ground for their home in Boiling Spring Lakes in December.

After months of hard labor, they signed on the dotted line for their home in September, the very same day Jordyn went into labor, and gave birth to their daughter Ariel.

“We were just building the house throughout the entire summer, and funny story when we were supposed to close on the house, we had our daughter right here, on the same exact day,” said Cody.

One year after breaking ground, they will be celebrating their first Christmas as a family of three in their new home.

“Traditions is something that immediately comes to mind. My parents are already talking about wanting to come over for her first Christmas, and –so yeah, just already deciding how we’re going to do our Christmases, and you know, when she’s older running down the hallway and just having those moments in the future is going to special, because this is our forever home,” said Jordyn.

Jordyn and Cody said they are thankful they became homeowners through Habitat for Humanity’s program.

“You think about it this way, you create your own home. You get to see it start and you get to see it to end, and it’s just like a fantastic program, and I recommend it to anybody,” said Cody.

The Cottles and their three-month-old daughter Ariel are looking forward to their first Christmas, and entering the new year in their home.