Access of Wilmington hosts all-inclusive event teaching people the sport of curling

Access of Wilmington Curling Event March 12, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access of Wilmington partnered with the Wilmington Curling Club, inviting community members to take to the ice and learn the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling on Saturday.

The all-inclusive and accessible curling event was held at the Wilmington Icehouse from 4pm to 6pm. Participants of all abilities will learn the rules of the sport and how to play. The curling play day was also held in honor of the winter Paralympics, that are wrapping up March 13.

Participants told WWAY they appreciated the opportunity to learn the sport through Access of Wilmington.

“I enjoy it, everything that they do is so much –so good for the community. I try to do as much as I can,” said Shane Brown, participant.

“It’s a lot of fun, because they do different activities that I’ve never tried before. So, it’s fun to just do stuff like this or any other activities they have,” said Ella Brown, participant.

“We just use this program as an opportunity to show different sports to people, and do it a form in which everybody is able to do it,” said John Smist Access of Wilmington Executive Director.

Access of Wilmington is a non-profit that introduces inclusive sports, recreation and fitness to people in the community, helping to eliminate barriers for those with disabilities.