Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center opens in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center has opened in downtown Wilmington.

Located at 501 Nutt Street, the hotel’s lobby and meeting spaces are built in the restored Atlantic Coastline Center, which was constructed in the late 19th century for the Atlantic Coastline Railroad and used as its headquarters until the 1960s.

The hotel has 125 guest rooms include 12 suites, Aloft’s signature WXYZ bar, and a rooftop bar and bistro called aView.

Aloft Wilmington is owned and operated by Poteat Hospitality Associates which also plans to open an adjacent fine dining restaurant, The Atlantic Restaurant & Wine Loft, in 2022.

“Our entire team is so excited to bring this fresh, new offering to downtown Wilmington’s hotel scene,” said Ken Lile, General Manager of Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center. “We look forward to welcoming guests and the community through our doors to experience what makes the Aloft brand stand out from other hotel chains.”