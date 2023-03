AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old boy in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (WTVD) — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child, 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk.

Kayson is described as Black, male and is approximately 1 foot 6 inches long and weighs 30 pounds.

