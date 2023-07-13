American Airlines announces non-stop flights between ILM and Miami

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport continuing its plans to expand flight options from the Port City.

On Thursday, American Airlines announced it is launching service between ILM and Miami International Airport. The non-stop flights will operate on Saturdays, starting November 11th. Flights will depart ILM at 6:20am and arrive in Miami at 7:50am. The return flights will depart Miami at 7:30pm and arrive at ILM at 9pm.

ILM Airport Director Jeffrey Bourk says, “We’re excited that American Airlines, ILM’s largest carrier, is adding a new nonstop to a top unserved city. Business travelers and vacationers can now conveniently fly nonstop to Miami as well as easily connect to numerous destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean. It’s tremendous to see the growth in seat capacity and addition of flights at ILM.”

The addition of Miami now brings the total of non-stop destinations American now serves at ILM to eight.