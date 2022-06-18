Americans for Prosperity dropped gas to half its price at a Wilmington gas station

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Friday, one local gas station saw gas prices drop down nearly half its price to $2.38, with cars lined up for miles to get the limited time deal.

Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group, made a stop in Wilmington on it’s nationwide “True Cost of Washington” Tour. Members of America for Prosperity worked with the Phoenix Mart on 17th Street to decrease the price of gas to $2.38, which was the price of gas in January of 2021 during the presidential inauguration.

People had a chance take advantage of the low prices at the gas pump beginning at 11:30am and the opportunity lasted for 2 hours. Gas was distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Organizers say that some people arrived as early as 6 a.m. to get the discounted gasoline.

At one point, cars were backed up as far as 4 miles.

“The point of this tour is for us, the America for prosperity, to go up to folk and talk to them in their cars while getting gas or in line about the real cost of inflation-gas prices-and really the meaning behind it. The people here, the can’t just print money. So when they see an opportunity like this, it doesn’t give them the decision to have to fill up their tank, or provide groceries for their families,” said Tyler Voigt, America For Prosperity Deputy State Director Of North Carolina.

“Blessed, blessed, in spite of all this stressful situation. I am blessed”, said Valorie Chasten, motorist.

America for Prosperity says they provided the difference of the original gas price of $4.68 to the Phoenix mart in order to this low cost possible. It is estimated that at least 1,500 gallons of gas would be distributed at this price by the end of the two hours.