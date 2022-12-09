Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

(Photo: WWAY)

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers.

Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.

As the holiday season approaches, shelters anticipate a jump in the number of pets adopted as gifts for loved ones, but they’re urging people to make sure the living gift you’re buying won’t be returned in the new year.

“Our adoption area, we have had a lot of owners surrenders where the economy is keeping people from being able to take care of themselves, let alone a pet,” said Stephen Watson, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Shelter Manager.

“Before you have to give up, call your local shelter, and talk to them about some of the resources that may be out there to help you, because –you know, it’s always been this mindset that your only option is to get rid of your animal, and that the shelter’s just here, so that you can dump pet here,” said Jewell Horton, Pender County Animal Shelter Manager.

Another shelter facing capacity issues is the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Service facility. They’re offering reduced adoption fees, in hopes of finding forever homes for their animals.