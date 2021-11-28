Annual NC Holiday Floatilla in Wrightsville beach draws large crowd

2021 NC Holiday Floatilla in Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Today a well-loved holiday tradition drew large crowds, with people attending the annual North Carolina Holiday Floatilla.

The 38-year tradition of the Holiday Flotilla attracts around 50,000 visitors. The Floatilla kicked off with a festival in the park running from 10am to 4pm at Wrightsville Beach Park.

The festival Featured local merchants, an antique car show, large children’s area with inflatables, and festival food.

The boat parade, the highlight of the Floatilla followed the festival, showcasing power yachts, sailboats, and other watercraft decorated with lights and holiday decor.

People attending the day-long event told WWAY they look forward to the Floatilla every year.

“I think it means like it’s really fun, and it brings like Christmas spirit,” Holladay Stovall.

“I think it like just brings everyone together to hang out and see all of the lights,” said Chiara Rieker

“It’s awesome, it’s huge,” said Anna Bryan.

“Everybody gets together for a big night, it will be really, really awesome,” said Scott Bryan.

Floatilla attendees were able to vote for their favorite boat via text, and the event ended with the night sky illuminated by a 21-minute, 4,000-round fireworks display.