Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity sees significant spike in applicants for homeownership program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An area non-profit has seen a spike in applicants seeking homes through its program.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity said in October it received 90 requests to be considered for its homeownership program.

It normally receives around 40 requests a month.

Homeowner Services Manager Amy Davis says the jump in applications could be due to the rising cost of housing, and the lack of affordable places to live.

“People who were burdened by their rent, their cost of housing. I’ve also seen an increase of people living in unhealthy conditions, such as mold, but they’re unable to move due to high rent, and so we have a lot of people who maybe haven’t thought about homeownership before, and now they’re in the newer territory of considering that as a way to move forward,” said Amy Davis, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Services manager.

Despite the increased interest, there is no waiting list for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner program. The non-profit is building homes in New Hanover, Pender, and Duplin counties.