Art League of Leland hosts its annual art exhibition and sale

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —Many people attended an art exhibition and sale featuring dozens of local artists, hosted by the Art League of Leland.

The annual event was held Saturday and Sunday at Brunswick Forest Fitness Center. The art show was free and open to the public. It is the Art League of Leland’s biggest fundraiser of the year. More than 60 artists showcased their works, which included paintings, photography, and ceramics. Select pieces were awarded Best in Show, first place, second place, third place, and honorable mentions.

Event organizers were thankful for the community’s support at the event.

“Coming out of a pandemic, the artists are very excited to be able to finally have a more community setting, and be able to share the work that they have been doing all pent up. So, they are very passionate, they are exploding with creativity, and that’s reflected in the work that they do,” said Ricardo Perez, Art League of Leland president.

The Art League of Leland is a nonprofit organization, and donate funds raised from the art exhibition and sale to the Leland Cultural Art Center to benefit the center’s youth art programs.