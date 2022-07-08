Attempted suicide rates increase among black youth

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to recent data from the CDC, a specific demographic has seen a significant increase in suicide rates.

In the CDC’s Vital Statistics Rapid Release report comparing suicide rates in 2019 and 2020, and the CDC’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey comparing data from 2009 to 2019, there has been a consistent increase in suicides among black youth.

The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey report comparing data from 2009 to 2019 says for kids 14 to 18, the total number who attempted suicide increased by nearly 3%. Out of that number, black teens ages 14 to 18 also saw a 3% increase in attempted suicides, the highest estimates for attempted suicides over the 10-year period.

Local activist Sonya Patrick says the date is concerning.

“This is very concerning, and it definitely needs our attention because at one time African-American’s was unheard of in the black community–committing suicide,” said Sonya Patrick, Southeastern Regional Black Leadership Caucus chair.

CDC’s Vital Statistics Rapid Release report compared suicide rates in 2019 and 2020, which showed a 26% change in the suicide rate for black kids ages 10 to 14.

The CDC attributed factors at the individual, relationship, community, and societal levels can contribute to the differences in suicide attempts among different racial and ethnic groups .

“It’s a lot of institutionalized things that we live on a daily basis and definitely contributes to –I believe these sparks that have happened. A lot of things that are happening differently, but they have a very strong impact,” said Patrick.

“It might be that they perceive a lack of safety for themselves, and the nation and in the community, and when we experience disconnect and we experience despair that can lead to depression, and depression can lead to suicidal thinking,” said Jennifer Myers, licensed psychologist.

Jennifer Myers, a psychologist at the Chrysalis Counseling Center & Eating Disorder Treatment in Wilmington, encourages parents to speak with kids about suicide and prioritizing their mental health.

“Talking to your children and your teens about suicidal thinking, will not make them try to kill themselves. It actually diminishes the likelihood that they will engage in action. When we recognize that our child is suffering, that they’re more irritable, they’re more tearful, they’re more sad, reaching out for mental health help is critical,” said Myers.