Attention filmmakers: Applications open for 2023 Filmed in NC Fund

An image from the documentary Grandmaster, which is a past winner of the Filmed in NC Grant (Photo Courtesy: Christopher Everett)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 Filmed in NC Fund.

The Filmed in NC Fund is made possible through the partnership between the NC Film Office and Cucalorus Film Foundation, and through the support of Artless Media in conjunction with The Magnifying Glass. It supports emerging and established artists with a proven record for producing singular and original work, exhibiting potential for meaningful community impact, and generating substantial economic activity in North Carolina.

This program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films and includes projects at various stages of production (new and existing projects). Although the program prioritizes funding for female filmmakers, filmmakers of color, and LGBTQ+ identifying filmmakers, anyone and everyone is encouraged to apply.

“When I received the Filmed in NC Grant back in 2018, it gave me a much-needed boost to start my next documentary entitled Grandmaster: The Vic Moore Story, which chronicles the life and teachings of 4-time martial arts champion Vic Moore. The grant helped me start production by allowing us to film a few days with Grandmaster Moore and turn that footage into a nice work sample that allowed me to receive other funding opportunities. The Filmed in NC Grant was the first grant that I received for this project and we wouldn’t have made it this far without it,” Award-winning Wilmington on Fire director Christopher Everett said.

Funding ranges from $500 to $3,000 per project and is intended to support the development and production of new and ongoing projects with total budgets under $250,000.

Applications are being accepted until August 9, 2023. To learn more, visit here.