Bark Box Will Pay You To Get a Tattoo of Your Dog

100 winners will get free tattoos and a box of goodies for their best friend.

Online pet supply retailer Bark Box will actually pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog.

The company kicked off its free tattoo contest last week in honor of National Dog Day (8/26).

To enter the contest, all you have to do is share a photo of your dog with some information about them like their breed and social handle. 100 winners will receive a $150 visa gift card for the tattoo and $50 worth of pet supplies.

For more information on the contest, you can find the official rules here.