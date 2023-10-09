BCC Foundation hosts donor appreciation luncheon

The crowd in attendance at the 2023 Donor Appreciation Luncheon, one of the largest in BCC history. (Photo: The Foundation of Brunswick Community College)

BOLIVIA (News Release) — The Foundation of Brunswick Community College (BCC), joined by more than 300 participants, shined the spotlight on its donors at the 2023 Donor Appreciation Luncheon on Friday, October 6. Foundation and BCC Leadership thanked and applauded donors for making college a reality for hundreds of students annually. This fall alone, donor support resulted in more than $240,000 in scholarships to 208 students.

“We began this semester with record enrollment numbers, largely due to your efforts to expand access to a college education,” said BCC President Gene Smith. “Every dollar and hour that you give makes a difference. Thank you for realizing that and for choosing to invest in BCC. As we look ahead, we’re excited about plans for what’s next including new programs, services, and state-of-the-art facilities, all laser-focused on student success. Thank you for making this possible, being here today, and your continued support.”

Sponsored by Dinah E. Gore and held at the Dinah E. Gore Sports & Aquatics Complex, the event featured a welcome from Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson and remarks from BCC Board of Trustees Chair Alan Holden, BCC President Gene Smith, and Foundation Board of Directors President Teresa Carroll. Attendees also heard from Student Ambassadors, Ava Hinson, Kaylin Mills, and Cam Williams, who thanked donors for their kindness, generosity, and for believing in the students of BCC.

“You have contributed to the life of our college and supported students in countless ways,” said Nelson. “Your gifts have provided tuition scholarships, stocked our food pantries, and grown our emergency fund, helping students overcome unexpected obstacles and get them back on track. You also served as mentors, attended and cheered for students at college events, volunteered for committees, shared kind words of support, and so much more. Today and every day, we thank and appreciate you.”

To learn more about how you can support BCC and its students as a donor, mentor, or volunteer, contact Teresa Nelson at nelsont@brunswickcc.edu or (910) 755-6530.