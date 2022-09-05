Beaches of the Cape Fear wrap up a busy Labor Day weekend

Carolina Beach, NC (WWAY)– Kure And Carolina Beaches were very busy throughout the three-day weekend with people looking for some sun and sand.

Business owners say that overall, Saturday was their busiest day.

Dean Embler, owner of SunFun Golf Cart Rentals, says they are very pleased with the number of customers they had over the holiday weekend.

“We were booked out on 280 golf carts so it has been a good year for us and a good weekend. A lot of people down here.”

Another popular Carolina Beach destination over the weekend was Island Burger And Bites, which was just recently voted best burger in North Carolina.

Paul Jones, Assistant Manager of the popular restaurant says it’s been very busy since early last week, and they are not expecting it to die down anytime soon.

“It has been really good. We’ve had a lot of people coming in, a lot of people coming to check out the best burger in North Carolina. Ever since about Tuesday of last week, its been slammed.”

Business owners say this long weekend has been a perfect way to wrap up what has been a successful summer.