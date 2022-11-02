Belville planning board approves application for 160 apartments

BELVILLE NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville’s planning board signed off on a new apartment complex development, as it moves forward with its Vision 2030 Development Plan.

The application is for a 13-acre, 160-unit apartment complex to be built directly behind town hall on River Road.

The application was submitted by developer, Urban Smart Growth, also known as USG.

The town of Belville opened a lawsuit against USG in 2015, after its plans with USG for a $200 million Downtown Redevelopment Project saw little to no progress.

The lawsuit is inactive, and Belville Mayor Mike Allen says the town is currently negotiating USG to resolve the lawsuit without going to court.

The town is continuing business with the company on the new development, to push forward with its plans to develop its downtown area.

“We’re trying to get the relationship, where we’re back to where we can go back on track with him, because he owns approximately about a half of the land, and hopefully shortly, the town will own the other half. So, we’re negotiating with developers talking with them, about it, because we want the growth to start, and if we build that not only will it enhance for the citizens in our town, but for the entire region,” said Mike Allen, Belville mayor.

The Town of Belville expects construction of the new complex to begin in two years. Another apartment complex of more than four-hundred units will be built on Poole Road, and another multi-family development with nearly 300 units will be built off river road. .