BEMC awards $63K to local non-profits through Community Grants Program

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation held its annual awards luncheon on Thursday.

Through its Community Grants Program, BEMC has awarded more than $685,000 in grants to local non-profits since 2003. On Thursday, 40 organizations received $63,000.

Board of Directors President David Gore says BEMC lives by seven principles and one of them is “concern for community.”

“Of all the things we have to do at Brunswick Electric, this is probably our favorite because it is our members. They do such a good job. If there’s anything we can do to help our communities, our members, that’s what we try to do,” Gore said.

Hope Harbor Home, Brunswick County’s Domestic Violence Shelter, is one of this year’s recipients. As a Brunswick County native, Executive Director Karmen Custer says the support means everything.

“Seeing something like Hope Harbor be here for the community members is huge but seeing that fact that businesses as large as Brunswick Electric support that cause it helps me to really, fully drive home the fact that I live in a community that cares about its members,” Custer said.

West Columbus Youth Sports Club is also a recipient of one of this year’s grants. Vice President Rodney Singletary says this is the first grant their organization has ever received.

“That money is going to go far and it’s going to hit those kids where we need them,” Singletary said. “We’re an impoverished community. Our people in our communities don’t have a lot of money so every dime counts. The money that they gave us today, we’re going to put it where we need it.”

For more information on BEMC’s Community Grants, visit here.