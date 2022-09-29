BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages.

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round.

BEMC says it has taken proactive measures to reduce the chance of outages, by keeping trees trimmed near power lines and transformers.

“We start looking several days in advance, making certain that all our in house resources are available and ready. As well as contacting outside resources that are, –you know, in the state of North Carolina and outside the state to make sure, you know, everyone is on notice and everyone knows that there’s a possibility that we may need help,” said Tim Tippett, BEMC system operations manager.

When there’s an approaching tropical storm or hurricane, four people will work in the control center watching outage maps, outage reports, and a weather radar for its coverage in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus, and Robeson Counties.

BEMC says while it is able to see outages in real time on its system, they encourage customers to report any outages in their area.

“Once the scene is safe, we most definitely get those crews out as quickly as possible, to make sure that –that power is restored. Those outages come across through our outages management system, we look at that information, we get those tickets together, and then we go and restore power,” said Gary Woodard, BEMC control center supervisor.

In the event of an outage, crews will begin working on restoring power once winds speeds drop to a safe level. They will begin with repairing high voltage transmission lines, and will work towards restoring power for individual homes