Bidding process underway for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

People hit the beaches on Labor Day weekend at Wrightsville Beach. (Photo: Tanner Barth

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the bidding process for the renourishment of Wrightsville Beach.

The Corps says a bid expected from Marinex Construction is worth just shy of $14 million dollars. The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of the month.

In may — the Corps worked to grant a Coastal Barrier Resources Act emergency exception, allowing them to use the Masonboro Inlet as a borrow source for the upcoming renourishment.

All beach work should be done between mid-November and the end of March.