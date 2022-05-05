Bishop blesses ground at a Hampstead church after it raised millions to build a new church

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — One local church is taking steps in its plans for expansion, with a Catholic Bishop blessing the grounds.

All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead has secured $3.1 million to build a new church.

“We started to be bursting at the seams with all the new parishioners, and it was time we had a campaign to have a fundraiser,” said Mary Weingart, church member.

The project to expand the church will cost a total of $7.5 million, to help accommodate its growth.

“The diocese will help us, so we can a certain amount of cash, and that is what has happened to get us moving to this point,” said Weingart.

The funds will help build a 16,000 square foot church that will hold 750 people, and will include program support areas. It will connect to the current church, which will become a fellowship hall.

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of the Diocese of Raleigh performed a blessing of the grounds, where the new church will be built.

The facility expansion is expected to help the church provide room the new residents in the area, joining the growing parish.

It’s exciting to see that it is finally coming to fruition, because it’s been a long time coming,” said Dottie Karika, church member.

“We expect likely, as we build this church and expand our facilities, more people will have a place to call their spiritual home and to they will come and share the love of God,” said Monsignor Joseph Ntuwa, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church.

The church says it has seen an increase in members of all ages.

“At one time, I knew everybody that, –every new person that would come in I’d know, but now I come in, it’s just a lot of young families with children,” said Dorothy Wanzor, church member.

“It’s great to see that in our congregations you see young adults, elderly, altogether, it’s awesome,” said Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of the Diocese of Raleigh.

The church plans to begin construction by March 2023.