Blackouts over, but some weather-related power outages remain, Duke Energy says

(Photo: Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Duke Energy says blackout, and temporary power outages are over, but some customers may still be in the dark from weather damage.

“Any remaining outages are either final repairs from the wind storm or new outages that have happened just as they do any day on the system,” a Duke Energy spokesperson told WWAY’s Charlotte affiliate WSOC on Christmas Day.

As of Sunday afternoon, just over 300 people in Mecklenburg County were still without power from less than 35 reported outages, according to Duke Energy’s tracking map.

