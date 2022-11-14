Bladen County man facing child rape charges

Fredrick Patrick Chancey (Courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man is facing several charges stemming from an incident investigators say happened last week.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on November 11, and involved a 15-year-old juvenile.

Fredrick Patrick Chancey, 43 of Clarkton is charged with Statutory Rape of a Child, First Degree Kidnapping and Sexual Battery.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues and additional charges may follow.