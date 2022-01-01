Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigates after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Clarkton

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — On New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting on Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton around 8:15 p.m.

Deputies determined 51-year-old Ervin Junior Ripley dead upon arrival, with a gunshot wound to the head.

53-year old Debra Purdie was also found at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound in the hand. She was transferred to Cape Fear Valley in Fayetteville for treatment.

A witness identified 37-year-old William James Purdie as a suspect responsible for the shooting. Warrants are out for the arrest of Purdie for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is believed to be driving an older model Honda.

Authorities say the incident appears to be domestic in nature. The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information pertaining the case is advised to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or call 911.