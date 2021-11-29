Bladen County teen accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

The sheriff's office says the two girls told their mother about the crimes in October.

Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County teen is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 7 and 9.

The sheriff’s office says the two girls told their mother about the crimes in October. That’s when deputies began an investigation into the matter with assistance from Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville who conducted forensic interviews with the children.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, reportedly confessed to the sexual assaults during a polygraph examination. Authorities say the information was then turned over to the North Carolina Juvenile Services who obtained juvenile petitions on the 16-year-old suspect.

The victims knew the teen boy, deputies say. The alleged crimes happened between June 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021.

The teen was charged with the following: