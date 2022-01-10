Bob Saget, 65, found dead in Orlando hotel room

The comedian known as "Danny Tanner" from Full House has died.

Bob Saget / Twitter

ORLANDO, FL (WWAY) — The actor known for his role as “Danny Tanner” in Full House has died at the age of 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Sunday about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was later identified as Bob Saget and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drugs.

This is a developing story.