Body found in Cape Fear River identified as man who jumped into river last month

A body found in the Cape Fear River on Saturday has been confirmed as the unidentified man who jumped in the river last month.

Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A body found in the Cape Fear River on Saturday has been confirmed as the unidentified man who jumped in the river last month.

A body found in the Cape Fear River yesterday around 9:45 am has been confirmed as the unidentified male who jumped in the river on March 29.

Wilmington Police Criminal Investigation Division is working on trying to identify the unknown male.

The body washed up on the rocky shore near the North Carolina State Ports. This drowning investigation is ongoing until police can identify the victim and make a family notification.

More information will be released later.

If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.