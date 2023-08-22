Body found in water near Randall Pkwy in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a body was discovered in water near Randall Parkway.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police confirms a woman’s body was found in a pond near Jennings Drive on Tuesday just before noon while detectives were canvassing the area.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play and the body has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more details become available.