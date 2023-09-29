Breaking the Stigma: Coastal Horizons’ Overdose Awareness event empowers understanding and compassion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — September marks National Recovery Month — aimed at educating people on substance use and mental health.

Coastal Horizons hosted an Overdose Awareness Day event on Thursday night. National Overdose Awareness Day is recognized on August 31, but the event had to be rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Several organizations came together at Hope Recovery Faith Community for live music, to learn more about community resources, and remember loved ones who have been impacted by substance use disorders.

Iris Baker’s daughter, Zoerra Smith Whittington, died from an overdose in 2016. She says people should not be quick to pass judgement on others who are struggling.

“They’re not out there trying to take advantage,” Baker said. “They’re trying to live and learn to accept their own selves and that needs others to also recognize that they’re struggling.”

Baker adds that anyone struggling should know they are worthy of a good life and there is support available to them.

For more information on Coastal Horizons and its services, visit here.